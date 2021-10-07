CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,575 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 469,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SCI opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.