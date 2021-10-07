CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.