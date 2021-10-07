CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Gold by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $8,168,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.