CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $179.12 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.