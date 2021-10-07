CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,962,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

