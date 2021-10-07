CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FINM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

