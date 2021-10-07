Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.47 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

