Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.