CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $810.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

CIR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,540. The company has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

