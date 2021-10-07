Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

