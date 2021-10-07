CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to diversify revenue sources and strategic restructuring initiatives are expected to keep supporting growth. The merger deal with First Citizens BancShares will create one of the largest banks in the United States in terms of total assets. Given a solid balance sheet, it will likely be able to continue meeting debt obligations. However, elevated operating costs, mainly owing to investments in technology, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality is expected to hamper financials. Sluggish growth in industries, where the company provides finance, might hamper performance.”

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.25 on Monday. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

