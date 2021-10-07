Citigroup Inc. Buys 33,632 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,613,000 after buying an additional 160,022 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 850,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.