Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 46.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.