Citigroup Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $223,809,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,082,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

