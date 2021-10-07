Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

