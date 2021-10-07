Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Intrusion worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

