Citigroup Trims Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price to $51.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $31.79 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.