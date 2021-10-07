Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

