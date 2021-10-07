Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 161,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

