Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.98

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citizens by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

