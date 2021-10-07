Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $105.96 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

