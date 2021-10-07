CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

