CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Financial Review

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 47.73 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.87 Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.70 $209.00 million $6.27 13.77

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CleanSpark and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.99%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Science Applications International 3.93% 26.92% 7.25%

Summary

Science Applications International beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

