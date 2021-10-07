Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 220,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,825. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

