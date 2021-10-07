Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. CVB Financial comprises 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CVB Financial worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,600. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

