Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 243,936 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.