Clifford Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 5,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,665. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.