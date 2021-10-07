CloakCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.04 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $2,824.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021541 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,706,240 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

