Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($201.86).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £142.38 ($186.02).

On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, with a total value of £155 ($202.51).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,567.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

