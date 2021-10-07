Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $285,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $400.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.14. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

