Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

