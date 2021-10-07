Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHN opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

