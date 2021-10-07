Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.