Collective (CO2) Market Cap Reaches $204,630.21

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $204,630.21 and $1,190.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00233178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00104193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.