Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,454 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.05.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.