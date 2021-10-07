Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $47.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,798.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

