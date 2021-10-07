Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $645.76. 23,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.00 and a 200 day moving average of $554.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

