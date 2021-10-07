Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases 67,400 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 1.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 265,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

