Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,831,000 after acquiring an additional 154,903 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

CMA stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

