Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.