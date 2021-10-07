Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $29.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
