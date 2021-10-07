Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $29.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.