Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

