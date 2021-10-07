Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $483.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

