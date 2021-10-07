Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 59,078 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vale by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 310,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $1,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 67,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

