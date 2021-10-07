Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $395.19 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

