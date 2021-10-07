Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 13.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.