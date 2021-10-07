Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

