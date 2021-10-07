Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 234.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $5,387,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

