Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.28.

FANG stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

