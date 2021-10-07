Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $498,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.21% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

